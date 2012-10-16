Maglin Site Furniture Wins Advertisement of the Year

Woodstock, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Maglin Site Furniture announced today that it has won Landscape Architecture's Magazine Advertisement of the Year for 2012. The ceremony took place at the annual American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) Conference in Phoenix.



Selected from over 400 eligible advertisements from the past year; Maglin's ad depicting an alternative to de-forestation was the winner of the top LAMMY for 2012. Members of the selection panel commented that the advertisement was "a piece of art that sends a thoughtful, positive message".



"Maglin is continually evolving in our quest to offer sustainable site furniture options" says Ian McAskile, Founder of Maglin Site Furniture. "We are excited to offer the industry durable options to traditional hardwoods and are pleased with the positive feedback we have received on HDPC".



Manufactured in North America, HDPC is composed of FSC certified recycled paper and phenolic resin that has the EcoBindTM designation (being one of the lowest VOC emitters existing on the resin market to date). During a controlled thermosetting process, the molecules in the resin crosslink with one another to form an inert, solid and highly stable material composite. All emissions are recaptured and reutilized in the manufacturing process; 100% of the VOC's are destroyed.



About Maglin Site Furniture

Maglin Site Furniture is a leading designer and manufacturer of public site furniture. We manufacture benches, trash containers, bollards, bike racks, ash receptacles, cluster seating, planters, recycle units, signage and patio enclosures. With locations across North America - we continue to serve our clients to a level that exceeds their expectations.



Our offering will look as good tomorrow as it does today. Whatever the challenge - sunshine, salt spray or skateboarders - Maglin Site Furniture will continue to perform and enhance the aesthetics of your space. We back our promise with a strong 5-year warranty.



At Maglin, we're as dedicated to protecting the Environment as we are to improving your environment. By using many high-quality recycled materials, wood from managed forests, lead-free e-coating and solvent-free powdercoating, we produce distinctive site furniture - many recyclable themselves - that meet and exceed sustainability goals.



Maglin Site Furniture

Woodstock, ON

Canada

http://www.maglin.com/