Magline and Dealer S.W. Betz Company Strong Partners Due to Customer Demand

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- S.W. Betz Company, Inc. is one of the area’s oldest distributors of quality weighing, material handling, dock, and warehouse equipment from the industry’s most reliable manufacturers. The S. W. Betz Company prides itself on continuing traditions developed since 1933, identifying solutions that meet the unique needs of customers, delivering exceptional value and providing excellent customer service. The company is a woman-owned enterprise and a certified small business by the State of Maryland.



Linda Hurka, President of S. W. Betz Company, features Magline products as the main focus and predominant line due to customer demand. According to Hurka, “Magline offers excellent products. Our customers tell us that they have tried other brands in the past and have returned to Magline and will not switch again. They repeatedly tell us that Magliner is the lightest hand truck choice with excellent durability. We have many companies that we work with that offer excellent customer service and Magline is one of them. The product lines meet our customers’ needs and Magline continues to improve them. Recently, the axle bracket was redesigned and is more durable, and lighter in weight. Magline has partnered up with us to offer our customers additional technical support if needed and even joined us in meeting with some of our customers to address their specific needs.”



Jim Rodella, Regional Sales Manager of Northwest for Magline, Inc. refers to SW Betz as a valuable Magline partner in the Baltimore area for many years, “Due to excellent personalized customer service, fulfilling their customers’ needs, and providing solutions in a timely and accurate manner, Magline sales have increased year over year and are again expected to increase this year. We at Magline are very appreciative of their hard work and efforts; we commend Linda Hurka and her staff for elevating the customer experience and look forward to an enduring relationship in the future.”



Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



About Magline, Inc

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209