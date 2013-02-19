Magline and Distributor CWIH Relationship Prospers

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Magline is a limited distribution product which is a distributor friendly approach. Magline realizes that fewer, better trained, customer focused distributors will yield better results and higher customer satisfactions than an open line would.



Lissa Wong and John Mayberger of Casters, Wheels and Industrial Handling, Inc., (CWIH) based in Farmingdale, New York, are fifteen years into a meaningful relationship with Magline. Before that the two companies just dated. Magline National Sales Manager Bill Joseph agreed, noting, “CWIH is a valued Magline partner in a key metropolitan market. John and Lissa are sharp operators who have a uniquely intuitive sense concerning next steps for their business and remaining on the front edge of change.”



CWIH represented Magliner before Wong and Mayberger bought the company in 1994. CWIH were looking to expand primary products offerings in a very strategic way. Magliner fit perfectly into the firm’s focus on selling consumable items that wear out and require replacement or repair. They liked the idea of building long relationships with our customers, not a one-time sale mentality. Mayberger noted, “Magline also fits our philosophy of representing only best quality market leaders.”



CWIH customers value product knowledge, local inventory, repair services and application driven approach. After talking with the customer and understanding their application, CWIH custom builds every hand truck to the exact needs. The Magliner modular system allows the company to configure the frame shape, overall height, handle style, noseplate size, and wheel material best-suited to specific usage. “That translates into higher efficiency and less fatigue and injury. We know, we’ve sold to every industry and application out there,” insisted Mayberger.



Magliner’s reputation for quality is excellent which reflects well on sellers like CWIH. Mayberger explained that “Magline expects us to relationship sell their product in the marketplace rather than mass merchandize them. In return they relationship sell their distributors.”



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.Magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magline brand. Magline solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety.



