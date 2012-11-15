Magline and Safety Solutions Profiled in AutomationMedia.com

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article regarding solutions benefiting Magline clients with safety solutions. The article titled, “Safety Solutions Drive Automation and Increased Sales” appears in the current issue of AutomationMedia.com.



Recently a client of Magline, DS Waters, tested the Trayless Bottled Water Truck for several months on sales routes, then performed some quantitative and endurance testing. Measurements included the amount of energy it took to make small deliveries on a residential route, and found that this hand truck used nine percent less energy than making the same deliveries by hand. Next the company began introducing the new hand truck on select routes in Southern California.



Ultimately the value in these ergonomic material handling automation solutions is to reduce the risk of pain and injury, eliminating hazardous movement, increase efficiency, increase sales, and implement the most appropriate automation and safety solutions.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety.



