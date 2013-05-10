Magline and Surrey Handling European Celebrate Fifteen Years of Partnership

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Andrea Horner, Magline Manager, noted the benefits of having a strong European partner, “Surrey Handling has provided a strong link to European customers for fifteen years. The service provided is second to none, and customers have grown to appreciate the product knowledge and market expertise that Surrey offers. They are an exceptional channel partner, and continue to provide the value added service that customers expect in today’s competitive business landscape.”



Surrey Handling Supplies of United Kingdom has been working with Magline, Inc. as a dealer for fifteen years. Bill Dunn, Managing Director of Surrey Handling, says, “Magliner Products are very good quality which give confidence to the user. Magline Products are very easy to work with – we just put the order in for bulk pack and get the container organized and away we go. The best part of being a Magline distributor is selling a product that is excellent quality that gives customers satisfaction.” Surrey Handling is proud that every Magliner is assembled and delivered ready to use. All components carry a manufacturer's warranty giving the user peace of mind knowing that the purchase is the very best and not a lower quality imitation.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



