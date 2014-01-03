Magline Announces New Hire Dan McNerney as Growth Continues into 2014

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Magline announced new hire Dan McNerney as new purchasing manager as company growth continues. According to Jim Gage, Magline Plant Manager, “We welcome McNerney to the Magline team. McNerney brings – years of broad manufacturing experience to Magline and will be a vital asset in strengthening our overall procurement activities. His knowledge of purchasing, supply chain management, and leadership will allow us to develop, improve and drive continuous improvement to support and improve Magline’s overall strategic plan in the years to come.”



McNerney shared his excitement about joining the Magline team, “I am excited for this great opportunity to support Magline and its customer base from the operations end. I have heard many good things about this company and look forward to working with everyone.” McNerney reports to the Plant Manager.



McNerney is a highly motivated manager with an established record of building strong team units that produce significant results in productivity, distribution, customer service, and supplier relations. McNerney’s previous employment includes work as a Production General Supervisor at the Sargent Aerospace and Controls in Tucson Arizona and prior to that as Contract Project Manager for Verizon Wireless.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline will be exhibiting at Booth #2531at MODEX in Atlanta, GA on March 17-20, 2014. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209