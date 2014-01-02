Magline Announces Promotion of Kari Michalski as Growth Continues into 2014

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Magline announced the promotion of Kari Michalski as new Channel Manager to accommodate continual growth at the company. According to Andrea Horner, Magline Marketing Manager, “Michalski’s product, market and customer expertise is a winning combination in supporting, and growing our web and catalog channels. Michalski’s can-do attitude and strategic thinking is exactly what we need to continue building our brand and increasing our product presence within these customer segments.”



Kari Michalski shared her excitement about the Magline marketing team, “I am happy and excited to work with directly with Magline's customers. Uncovering new opportunities for both Magline and our channel partners is a challenge I look forward to undertaking.” Michalski reports to the Marketing Manager.



Michalski will be working with the Sales and Marketing team members in her new role. She will develop and implement new ways to improve existing Catalog and Web channels, and develop new catalog accounts to supply Magliner products. This includes establishing business metrics and providing analysis that will be used to measure our performance.



Michalski will be responsible for management of Magline catalog accounts, both domestic and international, the success of the Magliner website, and product pricing analysis. The primary emphasis is on reducing costs to serve the channels, meeting the channels operational requirements, and growing and maintaining positive relationships with channel members.



Michalski was originally hired as a project/product manager, then promoted to the Operations group as Master Scheduler, and most recently was procurement manager. Michalski has been with Magline for ten years.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline will be exhibiting at Booth #2531at MODEX in Atlanta, GA on March 17-20, 2014. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209