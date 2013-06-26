Magline Announces Service and Support Feature Addresses Customer Needs

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Magline recently added a Service & Support option on the website. The feature may be found at the company home page and under Tools & Resources http://www.magliner.com). Customers are able to either contact a customer service agent or a technician. Customers can choose to submit a question or inquiry; the drop down selection dictates to which email address it will be routed. General product questions will route to the customer service email address and Technical Support, Repairs & Service, and Warranty Support will route to a professional technician.



Magline continues to create ways of building the value of the brand beyond products and to promote Service & Support. The company will be developing a communication plan for the customer and channel partners promoting the expanded technical support and customer service capabilities.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



