Magline Captures Global Attention with CooLift

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Karl Jensen is the National Sales Executive for Magliner CooLift Delivery Systems. Jensen, a high-achieving sales professional with a strong track record in customer service and retention, is responsible for expanding the sales of the CooLift Delivery System and related services in North America.



Jensen brings over two decades of experience in supply chain and sales management to the position, credentials which will complement the talents of the existing CooLift Sales Team. A graduate of the University of Utah, he has previously worked as a National Accounts Manager for CHEP USA, an international pallet and container pooling and logistics company. He has also managed accounts in industries such as retail, food service, pharmaceutical, and grocery, where he found innovative ways to bring added value and efficiency to his customer’s supply chain. Jensen is also a member of the Utah National Guard, and has achieved Six Sigma Green Belt certification.



Greg Ecker, Executive Vice President for Magline, reported, “We are excited about adding someone with Karl’s credentials to the Magline Sales Team. The CooLift Delivery System provides tremendous business value to customers who manufacture or distribute goods directly to the point of sale. Karl will translate those value propositions to a vast array of new markets and industries that are looking for increased productivity and efficiencies.”



The Magliner CooLift Delivery System helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



