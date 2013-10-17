Magline Celebrates Success at IFDA Annual Conference in Orlando

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Conference was a great success for Magline. Magline, makers of CooLift Delivery Systems had more than 50,000 attendees witness the quality and innovation of Magline during this prestigious global and national event. The award-winning CooLift was the highlight of the exhibit. Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging.



The Distribution Solutions Conference was October 14-16, 2013. The show provided in-depth education as well as 9.5 hours of dedicated exposition time. Foodservice and convenience distribution industries were invited to meet with executives who purchase hardware, technology, and services supporting distribution center and transportation operations. This was a key opportunity to develop new business relationships and to grow businesses. It was also an important opportunity to strengthen relationships with many important customers.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209