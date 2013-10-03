Magline Celebrates Success at NBWA Conference

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Magline exhibited at the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show September 29 - October 2, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg Ecker, President of Magline, Inc. announced the trade show was a success for Magline, the leading manufacturer of hand trucks. The Annual Convention provided interesting and exciting speakers, innovative discussion topics, education seminars, and opportunities for attendees to meet with distributors and suppliers. The Biennial Trade Show gave companies an opportunity to view the latest in equipment, products, and services offered to beer distributors.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. From supply chain through material handling systems and services Magline has become a leader in effective ergonomic products and best-practices.



About Magline

Magline will be exhibiting at the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Conference at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209