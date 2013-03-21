Magline CEO Profiled in Video About Arenac County Michigan

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- D. Brian Law Chairman & CEO of Magline, Inc. was interviewed in a new video highlighting Arenac County, Michigan, home of Magline, Inc.



The link of the video can be found at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjEL_xDwtbY&feature=youtu.be



Magline’s CEO endorsed Arenac County as a great place to relocate a business, or to establish a new manufacturing facility. There are a multitude of outdoor recreational activities to enjoy along with the year-round community festivals and events. This video highlights the beauty of the area and the benefits of living and working in one of the communities along the almost 50 miles of Lake Huron shoreline or adjacent to thousands of acres of recreational land.



Told in their own words, the owners and managers of the national and global manufacturing community already located here share with viewers why they have chosen to stay here, and would not want to be anywhere else. Arenac County remains a very popular destination resort area with plenty of canoeing, kayaking, big water boating, birding, fishing, and hunting.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Law recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



