Magline Chosen as 100 Great Supply Chain Projects

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Magline was recently chosen as one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive magaine. The executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, announced its 11th annual listing of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100, highlighting the industry’s “100 Great Supply Chain Projects.”



This year the magazine focused the criteria for its “100” awards on supply chain transformation projects that met these responsibilities and achieved success.



“Our readers count on Supply & Demand Chain Executive for intelligence and decision-making information on solutions and best practices for supply chain transformation,” said Barry Hochfelder, Editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “With this year's Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100, we are featuring ‘100 Great Supply Chain Projects’ that demonstrate the broad spectrum of opportunities for enabling excellence in the supply chain.”



The 2013 Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100 are supply chain solution and service providers that are helping their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence. They have produced measurable gains in ROI through cost-cutting, and increased efficiency, whether in warehouse, transportation, procurement sourcing or any other category in the end-to-end supply chain.



The submissions were evaluated by the magazine's editorial staff primarily based on: ambitiousness/scope of the project (30 percent); creative application of technologies/solutions/services used (20 percent); extent of the business results/impact (40 percent); clarity of submission (10 percent).



Magline, Inc. http://www.magliner.com manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209