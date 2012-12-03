Magline CooLift Delivery System Reduces Driver Product Touches by Fifty Percent

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- The Magliner CooLift Delivery System helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer. A video detailing some of the benefits of this new product can be viewed at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9m_aWEa3UwM



By improving efficiency and safety for direct store deliveries and product distribution companies, Magline continues to take a leadership role in the material handling industry. The Magliner CooLift Delivery System is maneuverable and has a high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



With the CooLift Delivery System, product can be delivered to the store with up to 50% reduction in driver product touches. Orders are built directly onto a CooLift pallet inside the warehouse, and then loaded into trailers using traditional fork lifts with CooLift Pallet Adapters. The CooLift systems have demonstrably increased delivery efficiency, improved driver retention and longevity, and provided for lower fleet operating costs.



The CooLift truck features a hydraulic lifting system powered by a 24-volt rechargeable battery. Manufactured out of lightweight aluminum, and featuring a 6-wheel design with rear swivel non-marking wheels, this truck provides lightweight 360-degree maneuverability in store aisles. Dual hydraulic brakes on the center wheels ensure driver control of deliveries in a variety of store environments, and unlike traditional jacks, the system is equipped with a manual override.



The CooLift pallets are constructed out of High Density Polyethylene and are available in three sizes to optimize product builds and trailer space. Available in lengths of 43”/1,200 lb., 48”/1,350 lb., and 53”/1,500 lb., these stackable pallets have a height of 13.5”, eliminating the need for drivers to bend down to the floor and decreasing related back injuries. Like all Magline products, the CooLift Delivery System comes standard with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.Magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magline brand. Magline solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



