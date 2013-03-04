Magline CooLift Delivery System Reviewed by Convenience Distribution Magazine

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Magline, Inc. (http://Magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magline brand. Magline solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety.



Convenience Distribution magazine recently profiled the Magliner CooLift Delivery System which helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer. A side by side video comparison of Magline CooLift versus tradition material handling may be viewed at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOWwZl2KNWU.



Convenience Distribution magazine has a qualified circulation of more than 10,500 industry professionals, including wholesale distributors, retailers, brokers and manufacturers. Subscribers represent all sizes of companies within the convenience channel–from the smallest retailer to the biggest wholesale distributor. The magazine is also distributed at AWMA distributor member trade shows held for retailer customers throughout the year, as well as at important industry events and tradeshows.



By improving efficiency and safety for direct store deliveries and product distribution companies, Magline continues to take a leadership role in the material handling industry. The Magliner CooLift Delivery System is maneuverable and has a high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The CooLift truck features a hydraulic lifting system powered by a 24-volt rechargeable battery. Manufactured out of lightweight aluminum, and featuring a 6-wheel design with rear swivel non-marking wheels, this truck provides lightweight 360-degree maneuverability in store aisles. Dual hydraulic brakes on the center wheels ensure driver control of deliveries in a variety of store environments, and unlike traditional jacks, the system is equipped with a manual override.



