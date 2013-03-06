Magline CooLift Delivery System Reviewed by Material Handling Wholesaler

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Material Handling Wholesaler magazine recently profiled the Magliner CooLift Delivery System which helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer. A side by side video comparison of Magline CooLift versus tradition material handling may be viewed at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOWwZl2KNWU.



Material Handling Wholesaler (MHW) is an internationally known publication serving the wholesale material handling industry. “Wholesaler” has four primary products: a monthly magazine, a user-friendly website and two e-newsletters (Wholesaler Weekly and Wholesaler Digital.) The monthly issue of Wholesaler has been the industry’s premier “buy and sell” forum since it began in 1979. It features industry columnists, news, equipment and services and a vendor Source Directory. MHW recognizes its readers enjoy receiving industry news and product information in both print and electronic formats.



By improving efficiency and safety for direct store deliveries and product distribution companies, Magline continues to take a leadership role in the material handling industry. The Magliner CooLift Delivery System is maneuverable and has a high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The CooLift truck features a hydraulic lifting system powered by a 24-volt rechargeable battery. Manufactured out of lightweight aluminum, and featuring a 6-wheel design with rear swivel non-marking wheels, this truck provides lightweight 360-degree maneuverability in store aisles. Dual hydraulic brakes on the center wheels ensure driver control of deliveries in a variety of store environments, and unlike traditional jacks, the system is equipped with a manual override.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.Magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magline brand. Magline solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety.



