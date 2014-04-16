Magline CooLift Ergonomic Solution Featured in Quality Digest

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Quality Digest reported last week that warehouse SKUs have quadrupled during the last 15 years, which has exacerbated the complexity of organizing and ensuring the accuracy of loading and delivery of product. The article by industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler noted, “On top of all of this is the importance of safety and maintaining a healthy workforce that is too often plagued by injuries. An aging workforce with great experience and knowledge is being lost due to the inability to endure the physical activity required for DSD delivery. Fuel costs and increasing fleets have also contributed to this complex quality equation.”



Swift Water Logistics chose Magline’s CooLift as a system thinking solution. When looking at a direct store delivery (DSD) tool that addresses these issues, Swift Water Logistics focused on a solution that provides demonstrable safety and quality.



According to the article, the CoolLift design combines six wheels, a lightweight aluminum frame, and integrated plastic half-pallets with a hydraulic lift. The six wheels allow for 360-degree maneuverability in store aisles, and half-pallets permit drivers to get through narrow entryways. The result is a direct reduction in physical labor with less driver fatigue, less stress on the body, more ergonomic practices, and a reduction in overall injuries. The CoolLift causes less physical stress on the body due to reducing the number of product touches.



Retailers report service improvements because rear-load trailers are able to service multiple store formats, and cope with different size entryways. Product roll time is cut in half because the CoolLift eliminates picking at the account location.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.qualitydigest.com/inside/quality-insider-article/material-handling-made-elegant.html.



Quality Digest provides the ideal medium for reaching the entire quality spectrum. We present all facets of quality, including metrology, Six Sigma, lean, inspection, testing, SPC, software, and international standards. Quality Digest offers more editorial coverage of these standards than any other quality magazine or web site.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209