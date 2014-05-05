Magline Cosponsored Humantech Webinar Creates Ergonomics Questions for Delivery and Distribution

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Magline, manufacturers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, co-sponsored a Humantech webinar recently responded to questions about ergonomics for delivery and distribution in a company blog. Magline lightweight trucks were also highlighted in the webinar as possible ergonomic solutions.



Humantech advice regarding repetitive motion in the workplace refers to the “Ergonomics Fire Triangle.” Preventing repetitive motion injuries, employees often will support their staffs with three pivotal points: force, frequency, and posture. Companies can reduce Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders (WMSD) risk by eliminating extreme forces, frequency of motion, and proper postures including promoting neutral postures.



Many webinar participants wondered what constitutes too much weight to lift. The limiting factor for lifting depends mainly on the weight of the load and the location of the load. Companies can use the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) lifting equation to help identify, how much is too much. Humantech also has an app, HTLiftCalc available on iTunes that many find beneficial.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209