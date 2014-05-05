Magline Curb Ramps Reduce Injuries in Last 100 Yards of Supply Chain

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Magline, manufacturers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions including ramps help reduce injuries during distribution during last 100 yards of supply chain. Magline recommended injury prevention tips for delivery drivers, such as making sure trucks have ramps and mechanical lifting aids, keeping loads close to the body, as well as avoiding twisting the body. Additional recommendations include turning with the feet, using both hands to distribute the weight evenly when lifting, and talking with loaders to be sure that deliveries are in the correct order.



Employers can realize substantial cost increases when an employee is injured on the job. Costs escalate due to worker’s compensation and other costs associated to injuries on the job. Magline recommended employers provide ramps and mechanical aids for all deliveries. This is especially important if employees are not familiar with customer’s facilities. Employers can purchase or equip hand trucks with brakes; some brakes are available. Large deliveries may require more than one person to unload and make sure trucks are loaded in order of delivery.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209