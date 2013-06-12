Magline Dealer Advanced Equipment Carries Quality Handling Solutions

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Advanced Equipment Co., Inc. headquartered in Capitol Heights, Md. has been in business for more than half a century. The company provides effective storage and material handling solutions to end users for decades, throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as well as the entire East Coast and Mid-West areas of the United States. Advanced Equipment is a proud dealer for Magline. They pride themselves in quality products and services while always taking the highest integrity approach to the market, delivering to the end user an additional value oriented supplier relationship.



Advanced Equipment has been a Magline major distributor for over 14 years. Magline is the world’s largest supplier of aluminum hand trucks. Magline Inc. manufactures the Magliner line of hand trucks, including traditional two wheeled models, collapsible and folding models, and most recently a stair climbing hand truck line of products. Magline’s approach to their industry segment is to be a solutions supplier not just a product supply source, they value the alliances with their dealer base and together deliver a real value presence to the market.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



