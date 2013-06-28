Magline Dealer Backstage Equipment Well Known in Film Industry

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Backstage Equipment is a proud dealer of Magline. Backstage Equipment was formed in 1979 by Cary Griffith, chief designer and president. Griffith is a 40 year veteran of the Motion Picture Industry and inventor of Studio Carts. Backstage Equipment now produces over thirty specialized carts for virtually every behind-the-scene craft including: lighting, grip, camera, video, prop and sound.



The carts and equipment have become standard items for all major studios, rental houses, and lighting and grip trucks throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, and Japan. Backstage carts and equipment are designed with the crew member in mind. All of the equipment is constructed using only the finest materials, machinery, skills and experience.



Sig Guzman, Backstage Equipment’s Operation Manager commented, “In the film industry they do not refer to carts as hand trucks, only as ‘Magliners.’ I have been traveling a lot to Japan, Korea, England, and heading to Australia to set up dealers to sell the carts.”



Andy Bergeron, Inside Sales Representative for Magline, noted, “Backstage Equipment is known worldwide for the Magline Film Industry carts. People always call to tell me how great Guzman and the crew at Backstage are to work with.”



Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



