Magline Dealer BMH Equipment Provides Reliable Solutions for Material Handling

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- BMH Equipment, Inc. has provided solutions for the material handling industry since 1982. The company features inventory by Magline including carts and hand trucks. The BMH goal is to sell and service all equipment needs efficiently. BMH has been selling and servicing Magline products and is dedicated to their vision of providing the best product delivery systems available. The company serves the Sacramento, California area.



Andy Bergeron, Magline Inside Sales Representative commented, “BHM Equipment has been an excellent dealer for Magline for many years. They really do a great job servicing their customers. Magline and BMH have built a great relationship that has allowed us to work together to provide quality satisfaction to the end-user.”



Magline provides flexible solutions to meet a variety of route distribution needs with a range of applications and industries. BMH Equipment provides a variety of lightweight and ergonomically-designed Magliner solutions which allow customers to move more loads with less physical stress delivering workplace safety and productivity.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magline.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209