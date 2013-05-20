Magline Dealer Complete Truck Bodies Reports Increased Ramp Demand

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Complete Truck Bodies, Inc. is a family firm which for the last 30 years has focused on providing customers with simple proven solutions for their transportation needs. The company goals are to build the best truck bodies and take care of the customers’ needs. The company is located in Georgia and serves the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.



Cy Gasses of Complete Truck Bodies, Inc. recently commented, “We offer Magline ramps in our product line and sell by customer request as well. Lead time is typically not an issue with Magliner. There is more demand for walk ramps than in recent years and expect that trend to continue through this year. I would attribute the increase in demand to a tighter economy that forces money-saving efforts from the buyers. Injury reduction that reduces worker’s compensation claims is possibly driving more buyers to install loading devices.”



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



