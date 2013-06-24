Magline Dealer Crouch Supply Provides Efficient Service to Customers

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Crouch Supply Company has been meeting food, dairy, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, brewery, processing equipment, supplies and service needs since 1914. Crouch Supply provides fast, efficient service and is a proud dealer for Magline products. The sales representatives are fully trained and knowledgeable in the uses of the products sold and distributed and their applications to the customers’ needs. With offices and warehouses in four cities throughout the southwest Crouch Supply, headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas, constantly updates the systems of inventory control to meet all the customers’ needs.



Karyn Kertis of Crouch Supply noted, “Our customers’ love that we can build a custom truck locally and can make urgent repairs to keep them on the road working. The service and quality keep the customers returning for Magline products. We offer a great product with great repair service to our customers to keep them going on a daily basis. If their truck has been stolen off their vehicle or run over by a forklift, they can count on us and Magline products to get them back to work immediately.”



Mary Beth Frick, Customer Service Representative, commented, “Crouch Supply has a hard working and supportive team who are very knowledgeable about Magliner products. They stock a variety of Magliner products in an effort to meet all their customer’s needs. We value their relationship and commitment to the Magliner brand.”



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



