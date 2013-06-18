Magline Dealer Doverco Finds Success in Canadian Market with Exceptional Customer Service

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Doverco is a proud partner with Magline, Inc. Dianna Hartley, Magline Customer Service Representative commented, “Magline appreciates having Doverco as a partner representing us and our products in the Canadian market. Their knowledgeable staff is great to work with and is certainly a key component in Doverco’s continued success.”



Doverco is a packaging distributor for Montreal, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario. The company specializes in packaging supplies, packaging machinery, and material handling equipment. Customers benefit from Doverco’s operates machinery and purchase supplies that enhance material handing operational efficiency. Doverco’s employees look for ways to create and maintain valid mutually rewarding connections by partnering with industry leaders to understand business challenges and find ways that enhance productivity.



Mark Dover, Doverco President noted, “I take particular pride in letting businesses know that the greatest value we deliver is relationships. It is reflected in the long-term careers built by so many people at Doverco. Moreover, we are the creative force of all of our fine people, all dedicated to passionately serving customers.”



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209