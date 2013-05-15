Magline Dealer Eau Claire Truck and Trailers Shares 14 Foot Ramps are Most Popular

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Eau Claire Truck and Trailer Inc. located in Eau Claire, WI since 1982. The company offers twenty-four hour parts and service, a variety of parts, used truck sales, new and used trailer sales including vans, flats, reefers, drops, live floors, dumps, grain, lowboys, and tanks. Jim Perner in the sales department, commented, “Magline is our only brand. We supply parts and service with the 14 foot ramp being the most popular. It allows the snow to fall through. Lead time for the customer is not an issue.”



Magliner’s retractable underbody truck ramps are built for tough, long lasting service. They roll out quickly and store securely under the truck and are lightweight for easy maneuverability. The features are unique in the industry and are useful for truck owners.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



