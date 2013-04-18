Magline Dealer Industrial Wheel and Tool Base in Oak Park IL Shares Value of Relationship

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Diane Zimmermann, CEO of Industrial Wheel & Tool, is located in Oak Park, IL. It primarily operates in the Industrial Supplies Merchant Wholesalers industry. Industrial Wheel & Tool Co , Inc. was founded in 1987, and is privately held.



Zimmerman says, “Our relationship with Magline began about four years ago. Many of our customers asked us if we carried Magline products and we decided we should. We called to inquire about this, were approved, and have had a good relationship with them ever since. Magline is always willing to help out in whatever we ask of them. They offer quick answers to our questions regarding any aspect of our business. We are on a very busy street twenty miles outside of Chicago and have been provided with Magline signage for our large front windows. Doing this expands our visibility to customers and brings in walk-ins. Magline provides fast delivery. The packaging of our orders is greatly appreciated. Other companies we have worked with are too slow to deliver and their products sometimes need touch-ups by us to make them look saleable. We do not have time to repaint or sand out products because they are not shipped correctly.”



Magline has the recognition in the industry as being number one with their products. Customers come in asking for their trucks and want to buy a Cadillac and not a Chevy. If Magline keeps their products and prices in line with other suppliers, we can make that sale for them. One thing Magline could improve on is sending us some good leads. Other suppliers do this for us and it works well for both companies. Magline does not support us in this regard.”



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209