Magline Dealer Murphy and Simi Company Value Customer Service

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Murphy & Simi Company is a proud dealer for Magline, Inc. Located in San Francisco California, Murphy & Simi Company has served the greater Bay Area and Northern California in material handling needs since 1954. As a family owned and operated business, it is this same service-oriented attitude that has made Murphy & Simi a success for over half a century. Customer service is the most important value at Murphy & Simi treating a $10 sale with the same consideration as a $10,000 purchase. With a large inventory of Magline products including casters, wheels, hand trucks, dollies, stocking carts, and pallet jacks, customers may pick items up at the company location or shipped.



Andy Bergeron, Inside Sales Representative for Magline, commented, “Murphy and Simi do an excellent job representing the Magline brand in the San Francisco Bay/Oakland market. Brian is third generation in the business and is very knowledgeable with all material handling products. We are fortunate to have them as part of our dealer network.”



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magline.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



