Magline Dealer Oxford Caster Meets Material Handling Customer Needs

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Oxford Caster Corporation, serves the West Hartford, CT area. The company is a proud dealer of Magline. Oxford Caster Corp. is a family owned and operated independent business that specializes in the Magline caster, wheel and non-powered material-handling equipment. As a family owned business Oxford’s ability to work with customers is what the company values most. They give the customers answers, fair prices, and no hidden costs. Fred Potter, Oxford Sales manager commented, “We appreciate working relationships with our customers, to benefit both parties. Our customers know that we will be easy to work with, and do our best to meet their needs.”



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209