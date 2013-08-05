Magline Demonstrates Dramatic Differences in Material Handling Delivery Solutions at PACK EXPO

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- With the CooLift Delivery System, by Magline, product can be delivered to the store with up to 50% reduction in driver product touches. Orders are built directly onto a CooLift pallet inside the warehouse, and then loaded into trailers using traditional fork lifts with CooLift Pallet Adapters. The CooLift systems have demonstrably increased delivery efficiency, improved driver retention and longevity, and provided for lower fleet operating costs.



Magline will be demonstrating the value of CooLift at booth #7457 at the upcoming PACK EXPO Conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25.



By improving efficiency and safety for direct store deliveries and product distribution companies, Magline continues to take a leadership role in the material handling industry. The Magliner CooLift Delivery System is maneuverable and has a high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The CooLift truck features a hydraulic lifting system powered by a 24-volt rechargeable battery. Manufactured out of lightweight aluminum, and featuring a 6-wheel design with rear swivel non-marking wheels, this truck provides lightweight 360-degree maneuverability in store aisles. Dual hydraulic brakes on the center wheels ensure driver control of deliveries in a variety of store environments, and unlike traditional jacks, the system is equipped with a manual override.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prior to the NBWA show, Magline will be exhibiting at booth #7457 at the upcoming PACK EXPO Conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25 and the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



