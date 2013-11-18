Magline Double Pistol Grip Brake Truck Customized for Route Distribution

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Magline manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions. The Magline Double Pistol Grip Brake Truck is made with 18x9 inch extruded aluminum nose plate, 10 inch pneumatic wheels, die cast aluminum stair climbers with wear strips, 55 inch Hi U frame extension with foam, and double grip brake handle.



Double Pistol Grip Brake Truck provides optimal load control on inclines in wet or dry environments. It includes a steel aircraft cable which self-adjusts and self-aligns for even braking. The truck manages speed from a gradual slowing to a complete stop as well as outperforms competing equipment. The Standard Magliner options are available to customize for unique application requirement.



Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209