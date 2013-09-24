Magline Ergonomic Handle Makes Material Handling Easier Featured in Refrigerated Transporter

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Refrigerated Transporter featured Magline’s new extractor handle for its two-wheel hand trucks and brake trucks. Magline, Inc., a manufacturer of route distribution systems introduced this ergonomic tool that can be easily retrofitted to existing Magline hand trucks and brake trucks already in use for improved user convenience.



According to the article, “The extractor handle is designed so drivers can easily pull a hand truck out from under loads, with a contoured shape that provides clearance to brake truck cables and stair climbers. Like Magline hand and brake trucks themselves, the handle has a strong, lightweight solid aluminum construction that remains reliable without adding excess weight once attached.”



Torsion springs securely store the handle out of the way when it is not in use. The handle is available on most assembled or KD hand truck or brake truck models. It weighs only 2.5 pounds in the hand truck version, and only 1 pound in the brake truck version.



Founded in 1947, Magline manufactures a complete line of lightweight route distribution systems under the Magliner brand. Magliner systems are used in the beer, soft drink, foodservice, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and systems for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries.



Refrigerated Transporter is the information source for those involved in the transportation and distribution of refrigerated products ranging from food to pharmaceuticals, from film and cosmetics to chemicals. Refrigerated Transporter provides practical information derived from the experience of businesses in the field as well as up-to-the-minute news on developments and equipment for the industry.



About Magline

Magline (http://www.magliner.com) was recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline will be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209