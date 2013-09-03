Magline Exhibits at International Foodservice Distributors Association Next Month in Orlando

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with food distribution. Because of this important industry leadership role, Magline will be exhibiting at the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Conference at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



The trade show is designed for decision makers from across the foodservice and convenience distribution industries. The Distribution Solutions Conference provides in-depth education as well as 9.5 hours of dedicated exposition time. The IFDA is designed for every distributor serving the food-away-from-home industry. The Distribution Solutions Conference is the premier industry-wide conference addressing distribution, technology, human resources, supply chain, technology, and executive topics.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Before the IFDA show, Magline will exhibit and present the award-winning CooLift at PACK EXPO 2013. The show is at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457. Magline will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209