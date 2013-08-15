Magline Exhibits CooLift Economic Advantage at PACK EXPO

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Because of this important industry leadership role, Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457.



CooLift features a 24 volt battery-powered hydraulic lift and a pump back-up system. The battery is charged from a standard wall unit or a vehicle’s onboard charger, and will last through a typical delivery day. The CooLift’s six wheels, including two that swivel in the rear, allows for 360-degree freedom in store aisles and “85-percent of coolers.” The system also features hydraulic dual-wheel disc brakes for added control.



CooLift has the capacity to transport up to 1500 pounds of merchandise. The system’s half-pallets allow drivers to utilize more entryways because unlike a full-size pallet, the compact CooLift fits through almost any door. Store delivery orders are built directly onto a pallet and then loaded into trailers using traditional forklifts with a special pallet adapter.



Magliner emphasizes that the picking is safer and more efficient for all employees along the chain when using CooLift. Magliner states that its system can give customers upgrading to CooLift an economic advantage and increase driver safety and retention. Magliner backs its products with a one-year warranty from the date of purchase against defects in workmanship or material. The Magliner CooLift Delivery System helps deliver more product in less time - safely and efficiently. The system allows drivers to be more productive, work safer, and stay on the job longer.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209