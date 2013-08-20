Magline Exhibits Patent Protected CooLift at Pack Expo

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Because of this important industry leadership role, Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457.



The CooLift systems have demonstrably increased delivery efficiency, improved driver retention and longevity, and provided for lower fleet operating costs. The patent number is 8,828,111 and was granted October 9, 2012. Assignees are Magline, Inc. and Swift Water Logistics, Inc.



Patent Name: Cart with Movable Platform



Important parts of the Patent include:



- It is a system consisting of a special pallet and cart designed to operate together for efficient and safe operation in a route delivery environment

- The cart interlocks with the pallet as it lifts the pallet to provide a stable platform for transporting goods

- The cart includes as part of the electro-hydraulic lifting mechanism a linkage system to stabilize the lifting platform

- The cart also includes a brake system to provide speed control for the user, as well as a means to lock the cart in place when loading, unloading or storing the cart and pallet.

- The cart's suspension is designed for exceptional maneuverability and to reduce the effort needed to clear obstacles such as door thresholds



With the CooLift Delivery System, product can be delivered to the store with up to 50% reduction in driver product touches.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209