Magline Expands Market into Online Groceries for Home Delivery

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Magline best known for beverage route delivery systems has expanded into the online grocery home delivery industry. Magline has redesigned an innovative tray for hand trucks to accommodate totes for home grocery delivery.



According to a recent report, US News and World Report, Grocery shopping online has become more popular. Some of the big names that are getting into the market include Netgrocer.com, Peapod.com and USGrocer.com, Wal-Mart, and Amazon.com. In 2012, online grocery sales were six billion, which sounds like a lot, but that is less than one percent of the $850 billion that was spent on food in America.



Greg Ecker, named President of Magline, Inc. earlier this year, is pioneering this diversification strategy by expanding services into various industries including home delivery of groceries. Ecker, an experienced sales strategist and innovative thought leader, is developing annual business plans and corporate objectives toward expanding the well-respected Magline brand into new segments of the marketplace. Developing Magline’s market presence, while working to maintain strong customer relationships, only strengthens and reinforces the brand reputation.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209