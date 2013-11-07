Magline Expands Market into Renewable Energy Industry

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Magline best known for beverage route delivery systems has expanded into the renewable energy industry.



Renewable energy is a socially and politically defined category of energy sources. Renewable energy is generally includes energy that comes from resources which are continually replenished on a human timescale such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves and geothermal heat. About 16% of global final energy consumption comes from renewable resources, with 10% of all energy from traditional biomass, mainly used for heating, and 3.4% from hydroelectricity. New renewables (small hydro, modern biomass, wind, solar, geothermal, and biofuels) accounted for another 3% and are growing rapidly.



Greg Ecker, named President of Magline, Inc. earlier this year, is pioneering diversification by expanding services into various industries. Ecker, an experienced sales strategist and innovative thought leader, is developing annual business plans and corporate objectives toward expanding new segments into the marketplace. He is developing Magline’s market presence while working to maintain strong customer relationships and reinforce the well-respected brand.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209