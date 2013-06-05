Magline Featured in Product of the Month in Material Handling Product News

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The Magliner Extractor-handle for two-wheel hand trucks was featured as Product of the Month in a recent issue of Material Handling Product News. The publication is the most comprehensive source of materials handling systems, equipment, and products.



The ergonomic extractor handle allows drivers to easily pull hand truck out from loads. It is offered as a retrofit or as a new accessory, an extractor handle for Magline's line of two-wheel hand trucks and brake trucks allows drivers to easily pull the unit out from under loads.



Its contoured shape provides clearance for brake truck cables and stair climbers. Constructed of strong, lightweight solid aluminum, the handle remains reliable without adding excessive weight once attached. Torsion springs store the handle securely out of the way when not in use.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



