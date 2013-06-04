Magline Featured in Product Showcase of Modern Material Handling Magazine

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Modern Material Handling featured Magline’s CooLift to improve safety and delivery. Combining a maneuverable, high-capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic half pallets, the Magliner CooLift delivery system improves safety and delivery by reducing the number of driver product touches. Orders for direct store deliveries are built directly onto the pallet, and then loaded into trailers using traditional forklifts with a special pallet adapter. Upon delivery, drivers can transfer product to its final destination through a traditional door (unlike with full-size pallets) because of the pallet’s compact size. The truck’s hydraulic lifting system is powered by a 24-volt rechargeable battery. Manufactured of lightweight aluminum, it rolls on six wheels—two of which swivel—for lightweight, 360-degree maneuverability in store aisles. The pallets come in three sizes and hold loads ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 pounds.



Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



