Magline Grows in Australia with Help for Materials Leader Warequip

Standish, MI -- 04/25/2013 -- Warequip, West Footscray, Australia has become Australia's materials leader, offering Magliner. Warequip began offering Magline products in the mid-1990s. As the company celebrates its 35th anniversary in business, managing director Regan Carr gives credit for growth to their ability to adapt to the ever-evolving market changes.



“Our product profile has increased, the market size has increased, and the overall choice of product has become greater,” noted Carr. He also credits his staff, which has swelled to twenty-five employees. “Training, support, and modern systems embraced by the right staff are the key to business success. At Warequip, we employ twenty-five good people who are leaders in their own right,” Carr shared.



In 1976, a new company known as Warehouse Equipment opened its doors as a forklift attachment specialist operating out of STC, a freight forwarding company, in North Melbourne. One year later, it became the Australian distributor for Hako Werke, a German company that manufactures sweeping and scrubbing machines. From those small beginnings, now 35 years later, Warehouse Equipment is now known as Warequip.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



