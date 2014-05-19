Magline Heritage Delivers History of Innovation to Distribution Industries

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Magline has a strong heritage of working with customers to deliver innovative lightweight route distribution solutions. Beginning in 1947, with the introduction of the first magnesium hand truck, Magline has continually delivered innovations that move businesses forward while enhancing safety and productivity.



The difference in distribution

Magline provides flexible solutions to meet a variety of route distribution needs, based on experience with a range of applications and industries. The Magline variety of lightweight and ergonomically-designed solutions allow customers to move more loads with less physical stress delivering workplace safety and productivity.



Magline markets

Magline specializes in industries that require quality, durable delivery equipment. As a result, Magline focuses on route distribution solutions for the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel, and home healthcare industries. Magline works to provide quality, efficient delivery solutions while keeping drivers safe and maximizing their delivery potential.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209