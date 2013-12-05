Magline Innovation 2014 Addresses Rising Transportation Costs and Fleet Maintenance

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Recently, Karl Jensen, National Sales Manager for Magline, discussed how the company is addressing rising transportation costs and fleet maintenance as part of the Innovation 2014 initiative. According to Jensen, “Rising transportation costs, including fleet maintenance and fuel costs cannot be ignore in 2014. One of the CooLift benefits is the ability to make drops at retail locations a lot quicker. We are seeing companies add drops to existing routes without increasing the physical burden on the driver. These extra drops lead to the elimination of routes thus bringing fuel and equipment savings. A good rule of thumb is that each route equals about $150 cost per year. For each route eliminated – the savings add up quickly.”



Jensen shared that, “My background throughout most of my career has been grocery supply chain solutions. I have been with Magline, Inc. for a year and a half now. CooLift is not a “fix it” solution, but is a process change. I enjoy the consultative aspect of selling CooLift and seeing the customer get the big picture of process change and look past their immediate needs of cost savings. CooLift is bringing significant benefits to those who view the whole supply chain process. In some cases it is a complex analysis and others a simple process. Once evaluated and put in place, there are the significant gains to be realized and it is gratifying to see the support existing customers have who know life both before and after CooLift was introduced to their business.”



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209