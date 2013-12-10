Magline Innovation 2014 Addresses Time Stops in Retail Route Delivery

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Recently, Karl Jensen, National Sales Manager for Magline, discussed how the company is addressing the challenges of customer delivery time requirements, as part of the Innovation 2014 initiative. According to Jensen, “Time Stops, the ability to meet customer time requirements for delivery, is critical. The ability for CooLift to bring product into a retail location and the ease of check in allows for quicker drops. The retailers are appreciative and some have stated they will give preference to CooLift deliveries vs. hand truck deliveries. Another benefit is in high risk areas where theft during the delivery process occurs. With the CooLift deliveries – more product is taken into the retailer per trip and the ability to eliminate staged product for multiple rolls into the retailer is reduced or eliminated. The driver is able to secure the trailer and the product from theft – a big benefit to both retailer and vendor.”



Jensen shared that, “My background throughout most of my career has been grocery supply chain solutions. I have been with Magline, Inc. for a year and a half now. CooLift is not a “fix it” solution, but is a process change. I enjoy the consultative aspect of selling CooLift and seeing the customer get the big picture of process change and look past their immediate needs of cost savings. CooLift is bringing significant benefits to those who view the whole supply chain process. In some cases it is a complex analysis and others a simple process. Once evaluated and put in place, there are the significant gains to be realized and it is gratifying to see the support existing customers have who know life both before and after CooLift was introduced to their business.”



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209