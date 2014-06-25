Magline Innovative Gemini Bulk Container Edition Meets Needs of Multiple Industry Sectors

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2014 -- Magline, makers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, introduced a new innovative product called Gemini® Bulk Container Edition. The container was developed to be reusable and stackable, easily haul heavy packages and bulky items, as well as support mixed loads for safe, efficient delivery. It locks on trucks with ease then can be quickly removed from the truck when not required. The Gemini bulk container is made from molded polyethylene and will not dent, corrode or absorb moisture, and resists UV light.



Several industry sectors will find easy application for the Gemini including airport delivery, mail rooms, commercial laundries, recycling operations, ice delivery, manufacturing facilities, bulk materials, automobile parts, laundry services, housekeeping, janitorial, parcel delivery, retail, waste management, and more.



The innovative design of the Gemini bulk container allows the optional rack to hold up to 120 garments and folds easily for compact storage. The ergonomically curved handle eliminates pinch-points between product and grip area, and the container interlocks with the frame for secure transport. The standard model includes straight back frame, curved back handle, 10 inch pneumatic wheels, 5 ½ inch casters, and 18 inch wide x 7 ½ inch deep aluminum nose plate.



Other benefits include:



-2-in-1 truck converts from 2 to 4 wheels in seconds

-High capacities reduce number of trips per day, increasing productivity

-Strong, lightweight construction reduces user fatigue

-Optional accessories available to meet all delivery needs

-Modular design means no welds to break, all parts are replaceable for longer product life



The Me & My Magliner program



This special program encourages customers, suppliers, dealers, and employees to submit photos and brief descriptions of route delivery champions using the Magliner hand truck. Magline is producing an 18 month calendar that will include photos of route delivery personnel using Magline products in everyday settings. These are terrific people doing the work made easier with Magline products.



To submit a photograph, go to: http://www.magliner.com/meandmymagliner.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



