Magline Leads with Innovation Center for Product Quality

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Magline, makers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, has a history of innovation. The engineering innovations begin with three dimensional solid modeling with advanced structural analysis (FEA) capacity. The engineering includes a design for manufacturing and assembly (DFMA) as well as failure mode effect analysis (DFMA). The design validation plans are implemented with internal and external testing resources ranging from material analysis laboratories, automotive industry test for hire facilities, and universities.



The innovation design continues with the new product development to utilize staged gate approaches with extensive market research (domestically and internationally). Magline includes a history of more than 90 patents and pending patent applications. The innovation began with the original ergonomic light-weight hand truck and convertible hand truck.



Operations at Magline include solid supply chain partnerships to ensure consistent, economic products with quality assurance of lean management principles. Quality is utmost important at Magline and is evidenced in the production part approval process, process work instructions, and quality assurance measurement laboratory.



The 6-point process of innovation includes

- Ideation stage

- Investigation Stage

- Development Stage

- Execution Stage

- Launch Stage

- Measure Stage



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209