Magline New Technology Convertible Trucks with Bin Option Designed for Delivery System

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Magline, makers of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions, developed convertible trucks for the manufacturing and supply chain industries. The Magline modified convertible truck is designed to transport soiled and clean linens or other goods that require a bin for easier distribution. This new technology has allowed specific route distributors that work with the convertible trucks. Magline best known for beverage route delivery systems is excited about the expansion into the linen industry.



Each day from uniforms to hospital and hotel linens have thousands of pounds of soiled linen which create a logistic demand. Devising methods for personnel to load, unload, and manually transport dirty material from floors to the dock, and carts are often needed. A cost-savings is realized by eliminating associated repair, storage, and replacement costs. The result is managing heavy and dirty clothing and linen material efficiently.



Greg Ecker, President of Magline, Inc., is pioneering this diversification strategy by expanding services into various industries including linen and uniform pickup and delivery logistics tools. Ecker, an experienced sales strategist and innovative thought leader, is developing annual business plans and corporate objectives toward expanding the well-respected Magline brand into new segments of the marketplace. Developing Magline’s market presence, while working to maintain strong customer relationships, only strengthens and reinforces the brand reputation.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209