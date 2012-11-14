Magline Nominated for Supply Chain Distinction Awards

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Magline was recently nominated for the Supply Chain Distinction Awards 2012 in the Supply Chain Technology and Best Collaboration categories. The Supply Chain Distinction Awards North America will be held on December 4, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. The event is hosted by World Trade Group Summits.



The Supply Chain Distinction Awards of North America celebrates excellence across the most important disciplines in Supply Chain management. These awards recognize companies that re-confirm the position as a supply chain efficient organization, demonstrate excellence and innovation within a chosen field, and gain recognition within the industry sector for outstanding achievements.



Magline was nominated in the Best Collaboration category which recognizes collaboration as a growing trend for supply chain executives. Factors that were considered in this prestigious nomination include clear communication, building trust, dividing responsibilities, sharing both risk and reward, and seeking win-win solutions to and common challenges. This award recognizes companies that have improved business performance based upon a mutually beneficial collaborative partnership.



Magline was also nominated in the Supply Chain Technology category. This award category recognizes companies that have found a technological solution to a challenge, creating major improvements to supply chain performance as a result.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.Magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magline brand. Magline solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



The Magline difference has distinct advantages in a variety of products including…

- Two-Wheel Hand Trucks

- Convertible Trucks

- Brake Trucks

- Bottle Water Hand Trucks

- Powered Stair Climbers

- Bulk Delivery Trucks



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



