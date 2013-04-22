Magline Praises Dealer PennWest Industrial Trucks

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- PennWest Industrial Trucks offers equipment sales, service, parts, and rentals to Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia. The inventory has everything from new and used forklifts and lift trucks to excavators, skid steers, track loaders for sale. The dealership provides dependable repair services and a wide selection of rental forklifts for all indoor and outdoor applications.



George Duncan, Sales Manager at PennWest, with a quarter century of experience with Magline products says, “PennWest traditionally has focused on the power equipment side of material handling. I was brought on three years ago in an effort to stimulate and increase the allied sales department. My role is to manage and grow this part of PennWest’s business. Magline has always been considered the top of the line aluminum hand truck. The Magline inside sales staff and our regional Rep, Jim Rodella, have been very helpful educating PennWest’s employees. Jim has set up calls and rides with sales staff to help them grow their business.”



Jim Rodella, Regional Sales Manager of Northwest for Magline, Inc. refers to Pennwest as a strong partner, “PennWest is a recent addition to the Magline family and is a strong partner in the Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia areas. Magline product sales have increased year over year since 2010 and are expected to double in 2013 vs. 2012 due to responsiveness, attention to detail, sensitivity to their customers’ needs and excellent customer service. Magline thanks PennWest for their continued support and efforts; we look forward to an enduring relationship in the future.”



According to Duncan, “The launch of the new style cable brake truck has been a welcomed addition to the product line. Magline has been proactive in showing the advantage of their quality product compared to other manufacturers. PennWest truly likes selling Magliner’s quality products. It opens doors for our sales staff to offer our full line of material handling products including power equipment.”



