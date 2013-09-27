Magline President and Material Handling Thought Leader Greg Ecker Celebrate Success at PACK EXPO

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- PACK EXPO was a great success for Magline. Magline, makers of CooLift Delivery Systems had more than 100,500 attendees witness the quality and innovation of Magline during this prestigious global and national event. The award-winning CooLift was the highlight of the exhibit. Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Greg Ecker, Magline President joined Karl Jensen, National Sales Executive for CooLift; Brian O’Connell, Senior Sales Manager; and Tom Hester, National Sales Account Manager at the trade show.



The PACK EXPO 2013 show floor showcased state-of-the-art materials, machinery and methods for packaging and processing from 1,600 exhibiting companies. The trade show integrated systems for increasing line productivity, versatility and efficiency. PACK EXPO introduced revolutionary products promising new heights in safety, security, automation and cost-savings as well as breakthrough technologies that allow for next-generation product development. There were onsite demonstrations that allow attendees assess the compatibility, adaptability, and ease of operation.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show starting this weekend. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Magline will also exhibit at the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209