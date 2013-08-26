Magline President and Material Handling Thought Leader Greg Ecker Prepares for Manufacturing Radio Interview

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Greg Ecker, Magline President will be interviewed on the Manufacturing Revival Radio show this week. Ecker will be interviewed by industry experts Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood as he prepares to exhibit and present the award-winning CooLift at PACK EXPO 2013. The show is at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457. Magline has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging.



Ecker is an experienced sales strategist and innovative thought leader, develops annual business plans and corporate objectives, as well as coordinating the day-to-day operations of the corporation. Ecker brings years of brand experience to his position, having first come to Magline in 2007 as a Global Supply Chain Director, before becoming Vice President of Operations in 2008 and named President in 2013. He excelled in his leadership positions, developing a sound understanding of Magline’s market presence while working to maintain strong customer relationships.



The Manufacturing Revival Radio show features interviews with industry leaders, the innovators leading the manufacturing sectors of America. Todd Schnick learned about marketing in the political arena. Schnick has started six companies, and has experience from over nineteen years of politics, sales, and marketing. Todd Youngblood has more than thirty years of methodical, relentless, “Think – Act – Analyze – Repeat” in sales and marketing.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209